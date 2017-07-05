David Yates (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In a letter, Council President David Yates asked Councilman Dan Johnson to notify his office at least an hour before coming to city hall and to stay off the second floor. Yates said some employees are "fearful and intimidated" by Johnson's presence.

In addition to the request, Yates also removed Johnson as the vice-chair of a committee he serves on.

Johnson has resigned from the Democratic Caucus but remains on the council.

He has been accused of groping fellow Councilmember Jessica Green and exposing his rear end to a legislative aide.

You can read the full letter below.

© 2017 WHAS-TV