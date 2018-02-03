Yarmuth reponds to Republican memo release

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth is reacting one day after the release of that highly controversial Republican memo on the Russia investigation, alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI.

The memo was released over objections from the Justice Department and the FBI which had “grave concerns” about the document’s accuracy.

For now, President Donald Trump refuses to say whether he will fire Robert Mueller, the top Justice Department officials overseeing the probe.

Rep. Yarmuth says nothing in the memo has any impact on the Mueller investigation.

“What troubles me is that it clearly represents a politicization of the intelligence committee activities. That's never been a partisan political operation and Republicans have made it that primarily David Nunes has made it that, so I'm very upset about that and I definitely think that the democratic memos should be released so that people have a balanced perspective on the information that they have in that committee."



President Trump tweeted Saturday “This memo totally vindicates "Trump" in the probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace!"

