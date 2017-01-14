Yarmuth holding forum on Affordable Care Act

Congressman John Yarmuth (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- On Sunday Congressman John Yarmuth will be answering questions about the Affordable Care Act.

He is sponsoring a public forum on the impact of the potential repeal of the healthcare law.

The forum is Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Louisville Central Community Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.



Yarmuth will be joined by local elected officials, health advocates and Kentuckians who face losing their health care coverage if the law is repealed.



