Wyandotte Park is getting a facelift

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A popular south Louisville park is in the midst of a pretty significant facelift and we've learned Nike and hometown R&B Star Bryson Tiller are behind it.

Wyandotte Park is on Taylor Blvd right off the Watterson exit.

It's basketball courts have been renovated and city officials tell us that Nike and Bryson Tiller helped make these upgrades possible.

Details of the project are expected to be revealed June 7 in an announcement o the site.

Tiller is an R&B Artist who's latest album currently sits at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 charts and he grew up in the south end.

He's performing at the Mercury Ballroom to a sold out crowd June 7.

