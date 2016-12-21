Wounded UofL players don't know shooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The two University of Louisville football players and a cheerleader shot at a Heisman Trophy celebration say they didn't know the shooter.

The police report cited in the Courier-Journal says pushing and shoving that carried into the streets led to the shooting.

The shooting happened Dec.11 at the Retreat an off-campus apartment complex.

Football players James Hearns and Henry Famurewa were hurt.

Famurewa is now out of the hospital and he posted on Instagram saying "the Lord told me I'm here for a reason."