Workshop of the Arts aims to 'light fire' in teens

Dionte Colbert, Director of Workshop of the Arts (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The familiar sound of sirens strikes a chord with Dionte Colbert.

“My whole goal is to inspire and insist the community to put their best foot forward,” said Dionte Colbert, Workshop of the Arts Director.

In June, Colbert has planned an event that he hopes will change the culture of crime in the community he loves, taking the drama off of the streets and putting it on the stage.



Colbert's three-day Workshop for the Arts will focus on acting, dancing, and singing, giving teens an outlet to showcase their talents.



“There's a whole bunch of talent and the things that's stopping the people from reaching their dreams is a distraction,” Colbert said.



With a homicide rate that's set to surpass last year's record-breaking number, Colbert says it's time for the community to step up.



“You hear people talking about things need to change and we need to do something in the community and I just thought, why not do it?” Colbert said.



Colbert says music has always been an outlet for him and he hopes to help other find their passions through his workshop.

“I hope I light a fire to get them to want to pursue what they want to do,” he said.



It is a casting call that he hopes becomes a catalyst for change.

If you want to participate in the workshop, pre-registration begins June 1st. The workshop lasts from June 16 to June 18. It's $30 a person but there are group rates as well. If you would like to pre-register, email dcsings95@gmail.com.

