One dead after workplace injury at Public Works Facility

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- MetroSafe has confirmed a workplace injury has occurred at the Public Works facility on the 600 block of Outer Loop.

MetroSafe received a report of an incident involving a machine on the premises at 11:30 A.M.

A Metro employee became caught in a machine as they loaded salt into the dome conveyer. Reports indicate that the employee became caught in the machinery.

In what appears to be a tragic accident, one employee is dead and another was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Fischer released a statement following the accident:

“Today’s accident at the Public Works yard on Outer Loop is a tragedy for our entire city — and a reminder of the difficult and potentially dangerous work city employees do everyday to keep Louisville safe. The tragedy occurred at the salt dome, where employees were serving our citizens by making preparations to keep our roads clean and clear during the holidays. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and coworkers. “Workplace safety has been a top focus of Metro Government with particular attention to heavy equipment in departments like Public Works. In addition to the OSHA review, I have ordered a similar internal review.”

