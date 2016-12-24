Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program created

Governor Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Some students in need of financial assistance for college will soon get some help thanks to a new program in Kentucky.

Governor Matt Bevin has signed an executive order to help establish the new "Work Ready Kentucky" Scholarship Program.



The program will award financial aid to eligible students looking for a two-year degree in one of Kentucky's top five high demand workforce sectors.



These industries are health care, transportation and logistics, advanced manufacturing, business services and construction.



A similar bill was approved by state legislators earlier this year, but Governor Bevin vetoed it in order to limit the program to state-specific industries.

