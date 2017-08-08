Woman sues police dept., officers for $18 million in death of her son

William Young Jr. (Photo: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The mother of a homeless man shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers in February is suing for $18 million.

In a lawsuit filed today, Reinella Kirilova is seeking $9 million from the department and $3 million from each officer involved in the death of her son, William Young.



LMPD says the officers were responding to a burglary on the night of February 11 at an abandoned house on Oleanda Avenue when the shooting occurred. Body camera footage released by LMPD appears to show Young lunge at officers with what police described as a meat skewer in his hand. One officer was hit by an object in the chest and as he fell, he shot himself in the hand.



The lawsuit claims the officers' actions were reckless and they knew Young didn't pose a threat.

A police spokesperson says all three officers have returned to patrol duties and the Public Integrity Unit is still investigating the case.

