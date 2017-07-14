Woman shot at home in Portland neighborhood

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Sometime after 5 a.m. Friday one person was shot in the 100 block of North 20th Street and taken to the hospital.

Neighbors say the shooter approached the door of the Portland neighborhood home, knocked on the door and shot the woman who answered.

Police have not yet confirmed the sequence of events but they are investigating the shooting.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

