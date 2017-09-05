Woman pleads guilty to stealing signs related to missing Bardstown mother

Crystal Maupin (Photo: Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office, Custom)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Crystal Maupin has pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking after being caught on camera stealing “Standing With the Ballards” yard signs. Her case went in front of a judge at the Nelson County Judicial center Tuesday morning.

"I feel like the law has finally did something that is helping me and not going against me,” Sherry Ballard said.

It was a small piece of justice for the family of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers.

Crystal Maupin was arrested for the crime in July. Ballard said she stole a yard sign from a gas station that reads "Standing with the Ballards” and the gas station caught the act on camera.

She said it was especially suspicious because Maupin is in a relationship with Brooks Houck – the main suspect in Rogers' case.

"I think her actions tell everything,” Ballard said.

Maupin wasn't in the courtroom but her attorney pleaded guilty on her behalf.

Strangely enough, Brooks Houck was there for an unrelated traffic violation.

"I just ignore him and just go one with my life. I don't want to look at him, I'm not going to lie about that,” Ballard said.

With no new information on her daughter's disappearance from 2015 or the shooting death of her husband that happened in November of last year, Ballard said the day in court was a reminder that justice is possible.

"I will hang in there until the end. I’m a big girl. I'm going to get through this and I will find justice for my husband and my daughter,” Ballard said.

Maupin was sentenced to two years of probation, provided she writes an apology to Sherry Ballard and stays out of trouble with the law for the next 60 days. She has also been ordered to have no contact with the Ballard family during that time.

