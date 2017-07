(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

SHIVELY, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified the victim in Monday’s fatal stabbing on Neblett Rd.

Lindsey Royalty, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday. Her cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries.

Funeral arrangements for Royalty are pending.

