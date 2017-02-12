Woman identified in Saturday fatal crash on Watterson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman was killed Saturday morning after a single-vehicle accident on the Watterson.

Officials say Callie Campbell, 24, was traveling eastbound on the Watterson near Poplar Level Road around 4 a.m. when she struck a concrete median. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are checking into the possibility of alcohol playing a role in this crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

