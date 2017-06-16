Woman found passed out in car with child in backseat

(Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officers responded to a call Thursday of a woman stopped at a stop sign with a child in the back seat of her vehicle.

Witnesses said the subject, later identified as 24-year-old Tara Boyd, was passed out at the wheel with her foot on the brake and had a needle in her arm. Witnesses removed the child from the back seat.

Witnesses said when Boyd woke up she attempted to pull into traffic and almost hit a moving vehicle.

Officers found a small bag in the vehicle with a spoon and what appeared to be heroin residue, needles and a small amount of what is believed to be synthetic marijuana.

Once in custody, Boyd’s blood was drawn and officers concluded she was under the influence of opioids.

Boyd has been charged with wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic drugs.

Boyd is three months pregnant.

