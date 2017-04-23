Woman faces charges after police chase

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A woman is facing multiple charges after a high speed chase that ended on Interstate 71 on Friday.

Jody Burch is accused of driving away from police as they responded to a domestic dispute call at a home on Southside Drive.



Burch had two active warrants.

The chase weaved through downtown before eventually ending on I-71 near Zorn Avenue. No one was hurt.



Burch is facing eight different charges including wanton endangerment of a police officer. She is being housed in metro corrections.

© 2017 WHAS-TV