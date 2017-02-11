Woman dies in Saturday crash on Watterson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman was killed Saturday morning after a single-vehicle accident on the Watterson.

The woman, believed to be in her 20’s, was traveling eastbound on the Watterson near Poplar Level Road around 4 a.m. when she struck a concrete median, according to police. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Police are checking into the possibility of alcohol playing a role in this crash.

The woman's identity has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

