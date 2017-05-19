Woman arrested on Mother's Day gives birth in jail cell

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Franklin County Jail got an unexpected visitor when a woman who had been arrested on Mother’s Day gave birth in her cell.

When Kelsey Love, 28, was arrested, the staff at the Franklin County Jail monitored her closely, due to her being 8 months pregnant.

Tuesday morning, a deputy jailer and medical staff discovered that Love had given birth to a son.

According to the jailer, the staff reacted quickly to get medical attention for Love and her new baby. The two were taken to a nearby hospital.

Love was being held on charges of receiving stolen property and DUI. She was released from custody and will be issued a new court date.

