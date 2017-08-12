Woman arrested in connection to California neighborhood shooting

THINKSTOCK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Metro Police arrested a woman in connection to a shooting overnight in the California neighborhood.

The victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to University Hospital and is in critical condition.

Officials say it happened around 12:45 Saturday morning near the corner of South 25th street and McKindree Court.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit has arrested Mykeya Pruitt, 22, and has charged her with assault, tampering with physical evidence and disorderly conduct.

Police say both the suspect and the victim are Louisville residents, but neither lived in the area where the shooting occurred.



The investigation remains ongoing.

