Woman accused of throwing object at car denied bond reduction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A bond reduction was denied this morning for a local woman accused of throwing an object at a moving car and seriously injuring a passenger.



Amber Jewell is charged with first degree assault and wanton endangerment.



Jewell's lawyer asked for her release based on the fact she has one misdemeanor conviction and is at low risk to not reappear.



The judge denied the request for a bond reduction based on the severity of the charges and the knowledge that the victim may not survive.

