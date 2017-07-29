Woman accused of stealing signs related to Crystal Rogers' disappearance

Crystal Maupin (Photo: Nelson Co. Sheriff's Office, Custom)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – A suspect has been arrested and accused of destroying signs related to the disappearance of a missing Bardstown woman.

Sherry Ballard, the mother of Crystal Rogers, says several signs were destroyed on July 8, three days after the family held a gathering marking her disappearance.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says Crystal Maupin was arrested for unlawful taking.

According to Ballard, sheriff’s deputies told her Maupin was charged with destroying the signs after being caught on surveillance video outside a Circle K gas station.

“Just to find out that the signs are being taken out, it’s very disrespectful to my daughter. I pray that if they take them up, we’re going to keep replacing them ‘til we find her,” Ballard said.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says Maupin bonded out of jail.

Ballard says the gas station has already replaced the damaged sign.

She says while the crime may be a misdemeanor, she says it’s a big deal to her and her family.

