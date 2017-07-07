WHAS
Close

Woman indicted in 14-year-old's stabbing death

WHAS 1:29 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The woman accused of fatally stabbing a 14-year-old was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Louisville Metro Police say a fight broke out among a group of girls Monday evening, June 26, when the knife attack happened at a Speedway, on 21st and Duncan Streets.

Fourteen-year-old Madison Branch died at University Hospital early Tuesday, June 27.
 

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

Portland teen remembered days after fatal stabbing

WHAS

19-year-old charged with murder after stabbing; 14-year-old victim ID'd

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories