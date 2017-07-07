Woman indicted in 14-year-old's stabbing death

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The woman accused of fatally stabbing a 14-year-old was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Louisville Metro Police say a fight broke out among a group of girls Monday evening, June 26, when the knife attack happened at a Speedway, on 21st and Duncan Streets.

Fourteen-year-old Madison Branch died at University Hospital early Tuesday, June 27.



