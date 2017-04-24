Woman, 35, killed in Saturday hit and run identified

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman killed in a hit and run over the weekend has been formally identified.

The coroner says Monedria Malone, 35, was hit by a vehicle just after 5 a.m. Saturday on East Indian Trail between Newburg and Poplar Level Roads.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle that hit her but witnesses believe it could have been a 2-door Honda or Kia.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

