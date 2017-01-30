WKU releases statement on executive order

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Alleged drunk driver hits 9 pedestrians
-
Double murder convict to begin sentencing
-
Jackson Co. woman dies in I-65 crash
-
First Alert Storm Team: Sunday night weather
-
Dozens hold demonstration at Louisville airport
-
Pastor protesting opening of liquor store
-
Louisville church holds prayer service for refugees
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Iroquois cancels dance after fights at school
-
Delta comes back on line after computer outage
More Stories
-
Man accused of killing two and injuring 7 others in…Jan 30, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
-
Politicians, clergy weigh in on Trump immigration…Jan 29, 2017, 10:32 p.m.
-
WKU advises faculty, students from countries on…Jan 30, 2017, 11:10 a.m.