WKU football players, former player face charges regarding fight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Six current Western Kentucky Football players and a former player now face charges connected to a fight outside a campus fraternity house earlier in 2017.
The players face a number of charges including assault and menacing from the March 31 incident.
According to police reports, the players went to the Pi Kappa Alpha house looking to retaliate after a fight the night before.
Arraignment dates have not yet been set for the players.
Attorney General Andy Beshear's Special Prosecution Unit is handling the case.
