'Without them, everybody would have been killed,' Sen. Rand Paul says of officers at shooting

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Had it not been for U.S. Capitol Police officers who were part of a security detail accompanying House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, "everybody would have been killed," Senator Rand Paul told ABC News Wednesday morning.

Reached by phone, Sen. Paul (R-Kentucky) recalled the moments a gunman opened fire at a baseball field where Republican lawmakers had been gathering to practice for an upcoming annual game against Democratic lawmakers.

Sen. Paul said he heard about 50-60 gunshots at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandira, Virginia Wednesday morning where Rep. Scalise was hit by gunfire.

"My first instinct was that they were coming from the 3rd base side and I couldn't see the shooter," the senator told ABC's George Stephanopoulos, "Im looking around to determine if there is one shooter or two shooters."

Senator Paul said there was a tough decision to make: whether to run or not.

"The shots were continuing and I thihnk [the shooter] was reloading and at that point, a burst of more gunfire was coming so [another player] and I were discussing what to do and I felt like my instinct was that [the shooter] was moving and that he could move around the entire field and shoot everybody."

"At that point, we decided to make a run for it and he was hitting the dirt around us out in right field, so it was a risk to stay, a risk to go so we chose to go ahead and make a run for it."

Sen. Paul said Scalise was hit around 2nd base and that others were also hit. ABC News and other outlets reported two members of the Capitol Police Department were hit and one of them was able to return fire.

"These guys were heroes and without them everybody would have been killed," the Senator said.

