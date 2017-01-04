Winter weather travel safety tips and essentials

Car driving on snowy motorway (ThinkStock photos) (Photo: Image Source Pink, (c) Image Source)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- When winter weather strikes, it is important to be equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to get to your destination safely. Below is a list of tips and necessities for winter weather travel from Kentucky State Police.

Travel

Listen for radio or television reports of travel advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Avoid traveling on ice-covered roads if at all possible.

If you must travel, let someone know your destination and when you expect to arrive. Ask them to notify authorities if you are late.

Check and restock the winter emergency supplies in your car before you leave.

Never pour water on your windshield to remove ice or snow; shattering may occur.

Never rely on your car to provide sufficient heat; the car may break down.

Always dress warmly

Always carry clothing appropriate for winter conditions.

What to Do if You Get Stranded

Staying in your vehicle when stranded is often the safest choice if winter storms create poor visibility or if roadways are ice covered. These steps will increase your safety when stranded:

Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna as a signal to rescuers.

Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area.

Wrap your entire body, including your head, in extra clothing, blankets, or newspapers.

Stay awake. You will be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems.

Run the motor (and heater) for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let in air. Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe -- this will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

As you sit, keep moving your arms and legs to improve your circulation and stay warmer.

Do not eat unmelted snow because it will lower your body temperature.

Prepare your Car for Winter

You can avoid many dangerous winter travel problems by planning ahead. Have maintenance service on your vehicle as often as the manufacturer recommends. In addition, every fall: