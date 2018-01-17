Winter Adventure Weekend offered at Carter Caves

Spruce tree branches (Photo: Hemera Technologies, (c) Hemera Technologies)

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (AP) - Winter adventures await outdoor enthusiasts this month at Carter Caves State Resort Park in eastern Kentucky.

The Independent reports the Winter Adventure Weekend will offer 201 activities from Jan. 25 through Jan. 28, including hiking, paddling, rappelling, cave tours and zip lining.



Park naturalist Coy Ainsley says experienced guides, many of which are volunteers, will lead all activities over the four-day event.



Activities are available for various experience levels, from beginner to advanced. Participants must register to attend.



New activities this year include mountain biking, a female only caving trip, a session on canoe camping and a workshop on cave photography.

© 2018 Associated Press