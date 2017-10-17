Wilkerson hired as new St. Matthews police chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – St. Matthews Police has announced the hiring of a new chief to lead their department.

The city council selected Barry Wilkerson as the next chief, replacing longtime Chief Norm Mayer.

Major Wilkerson retired from Louisville Metro Police after 27 years, serving as the commander of the 8th Division, the administrative bureau and the homicide unit.

The police department says Wilkerson’s knowledge of the community and experience make him a great fit for the job.

He’ll take command in November.

