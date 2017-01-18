Wicker daughters frustrated over denial of independent investigation request

Wicker sisters, daughter of Darnell Wicker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There is a continuing search for answers by a local family, whose loved one was shot and killed by Metro Police. The family of Darnell Wicker wants an independent investigation but they say they keep hitting roadblocks. The latest is with Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine who said a third party wasn't needed.

Danielle Cleveland and Dominique Wicker just finished their first holiday season without their father, and they say another set of eyes will greatly help in showing the public that local law enforcement don't always have to investigate themselves.

Their father was shot and killed by Metro Police back in August and their hearts are just as empty five months later, as Cleveland tells us, “We are very frustrated, we are very emotional and we're dealing with things the best way we can.”

Police were called to the Broadleaf Apartments off Cane Run Road back in August of last year. Detectives say they were called for a domestic disturbance and when Wicker exited the apartment, he was holding a tree saw and ignored commands to drop it. Officers Beau Gadegaard and Taylor Banks shot Wicker 14 times.

Dominique asks, “You're asking someone to put it down and you're shooting while you're telling them. Is that giving someone a chance for them to put it down?”

The sisters and many others have requested an independent investigation into this case. This week, Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine denied that request and responded specifically to the claim that Louisville's black community are most likely to die at the hands of police, saying more than half of the homicide victims in 2016 were black men and women.

Cleveland states, “If violence is an issue for the Louisville community at large then everyone in the community needs to make a conscious effort to change it. Unfortunately, 64 percent of it is African Americans. Okay why? And unfortunately they had 118 homicides last year, but why?”

The women say somehow through it all, amidst their frustrations, there's also forgiveness as Dominique says on forgiving Gadegaard and Banks, “I have to be the bigger person and I have to be an example.”

She goes on to respond to Wine’s denial, “If he's open hearted and open minded then he wouldn't mind if a third party comes in and looks in with their set of eyes.”

In the meantime, the sisters say their focus is demanding justice for their father, who they say should still be here.

The Wicker daughters still have a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

Officers Gadegaard and Banks are on administrative reassignment.

