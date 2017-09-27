Who will be UofL's interim head coach?

Feb 13, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino reacts during a time out in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Cashore, Matt Cashore)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Forty-eight hours and the clock is ticking. Who will take the job to lead the Cards into what will likely be a tumultuous season?



Two Louisville sports reporters weighed in.



“The thing you got to get with an interim guy is a good teacher and good communicator,” said Bob Valvano, ESPN Radio.



Former coach and ESPN radio host, Valvano named his top three picks: David Padgett. He's a former Card and a current assistant coach. But Valvano says being tied to this team could hurt his chances.



“I also understand if someone said we're sending the message the AD went, the coach went...we have to make sure we're giving this thing a fresh start,” Valvano said.



His next pick is Scottie Davenport. He coached under both Denny Crum and Rick Pitino, and he's currently the head coach at Bellarmine.



“It's going to be painful, let's not kid ourselves. But you try to make it a little less painful and you could do that with a voice that's familiar,” Valvano said.



And Valvano's wildcard, ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg. He's also a former Virginia Tech basketball coach.



“All I know is when he was at Virginia Tech, he beat Duke a lot given the fact that he had less talent than Duke did so that said a lot to me about the guy's ability to teach,” Valvano said.



Courier-Journal sports writer Jeff Greer had similar picks choosing Padgett and Davenport too. But he added Jerry Eaves to the mix. The former Card won a national title in 1980 and currently coaches at Simmons College.



“He has a good relationship with Greg Postel so he may be someone that sneaks up on the radar if they go that route,” Greer said.



So who will Louisville court next? It's a question that has fans on the edge of their seats.

© 2017 WHAS-TV