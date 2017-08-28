WHAS
White Nationalists plan to hold 'flash' rally in Lexington

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:14 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Traditionalist Worker Party chairman Matthew Heimbach confirms he and other white nationalists are preparing to rally in Lexington.

Their group rejects multicultural values and believes communities should be separated by race.

Heimbach says group members are already in Lexington teaching supporters how to organize grassroots efforts.

The group is waiting to see if the Kentucky Heritage Commission votes to relocate the city’s Confederate statues.

Heimbach says the group will do a flash protest if that happens.

“We plan to be there in the streets of Lexington and handing out our message, speaking our message to organize and galvanize our population there to be able to fight," he said.

Heimbach would not speculate on a date or time for that protest but suggested it would likely happen soon. 

