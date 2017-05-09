White House announces Pres. Trump has fired FBI Director Comey

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: FBI Director James Comey testifies during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee September 27, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

(USA TODAY) -- President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

"The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Sean Spicer told reporters in the briefing room.

The firing came hours after news reports that Comey provided erroneous testimony about how Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin handled classified emails.

