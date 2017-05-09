WHAS
White House announces Pres. Trump has fired FBI Director Comey

USA TODAY , WHAS 5:52 PM. EDT May 09, 2017

(USA TODAY) -- President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

"The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Sean Spicer told reporters in the briefing room.

The firing came hours after news reports that Comey provided erroneous testimony about how Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin handled classified emails.

