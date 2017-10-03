Whiskey Row pepares to welcome first tenant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two years after a fire devastated Whiskey Row, the development is preparing to welcome its first major tenant.

According to the Courier-Journal, Duluth Trading Company will open its store on Nov. 2. It will be the company’s 27th location and first in Kentucky.

The store will anchor the Whiskey Row project which also includes apartments, bars, and restaurants and office space.

The block of Main Street will also soon be home to the Old Forester distillery and tourist attraction. It’s expected to open next year.

