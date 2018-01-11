Where & how to sled safely this winter

Three kids sledding.

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officials at Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation want to remind the public to stay safe while enjoying the winter weather this weekend.

The first step to staying safe, officials said, is to sled only when accumulation is deep enough. A good rule of thumb for determining if snow is deep enough is if you see blades of grass poking through the snow cover; it’s not deep enough to sled safely. When it reaches 2-3 inches is typically when officials open designated hills for sledding.

To be clear, there are only six designated sledding hills in the metro area. Sledding in all other locations, and in all other levels of snow accumulation, is considered an at your own risk activity. Check out the information below on more ways to safe this weekend.

Designated Sledding Hills:

- Cherokee Park (Baringer Hill, intersection of Alexander Road and Scenic Loop)

- George Rogers Clark Park (1024 Thruston Avenue, behind playground, near McKinley Avenue)

- Joe Creason Park (1297 Trevilian Way, behind Metro Parks administration building)

- McNeely Lake Park (6900 Cooper Chapel Road, near Korean War Memorial)

- Tyler Park (1501 Castlewood Avenue, on Tyler Park Drive side of park)

- Charlie Vettiner Park (5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Road, near Easum Road entrance)

Sledding Rules:

Sledding is permitted on designated sledding hills when the “Sledding Hill Open” sign is displayed.

Sledding hills will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. as long as there is adequate snow to protect slopes; all sledding hills will close at 11 p.m.

Park vehicles only in regular parking areas to protect your car from damage.

No vehicles are permitted off the pavement in any park.

No alcoholic beverages are permitted at any time.

Those who use the designated sledding hills are doing so at their own risk . Bonfires will not be permitted at Metro Parks’ sites, and sledders are urged to carry a cell phone in the event of an emergency.

. Bonfires will not be permitted at Metro Parks’ sites, and sledders are urged to carry a cell phone in the event of an emergency. Please pick up your trash or use the designated trash bins for waste removal - or take trash with you as you leave.

Sledding Safety Tips:

Only use devices designed for sledding.

Wear appropriate clothing - loose ends or flaps can easily get caught.

Sleds should contain a number of riders appropriate for the designated device during each descent.

Dress in layers, so you can remove one layer without risking frostbite. Several thin layers are warmer than one bulky layer.

Make sure you’re with someone who knows your name and can contact family in an emergency; parents should remain with their children.

Don’t drink alcohol before sledding - it impairs your ability to use good judgment and causes the body to lose heat more rapidly.

Check your path for trees and other objects before starting your descent.

Don’t sled head-first or standing up. Good visibility is necessary during your descent. Don’t face backwards, and make sure your vision isn’t obscured by hats and scarves.

When climbing the hill, stay to the sides. Don’t climb in the sledding path. It’s important to remember that slopes can become very crowded during peak times.

© 2018 WHAS-TV