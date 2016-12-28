What you need to know before tolling starts Friday

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Your free ride over the Lincoln, Kennedy and Lewis and Clark Bridges ends Friday at 4 a.m. That's when tolling is set to start and RiverLink employees are keeping busy in these final hours.

Tony Korte waited 45 minutes at the Jeffersonville RiverLink location.

"I was down here on October 22 which was on a Saturday and I was the only person in here then," Korte said.

But, that's not the case this week.

"There's certainly has been a big, big crunch with people signing up for RiverLink accounts and getting their transponders," said RiverLink spokesperson Mindy Peterson.

Drivers who buy the RiverLink transponder or E-ZPass will pay the lowest ($2) for each crossing. So far, more than a 100,000 requests have come in, including from Luke Walcott.

"I work over at Ford Kentucky truck plant so I'm there every four days or so," Walcott said.

Drivers who opened accounts but still have not received their transponders by Friday will still get the $2 rate when their license plate is scanned and until their transponders are delivered. She's also urging normal travel behavior because drivers shouldn't be looking for toll booths.

"It's important for folks to understand don't slow down. Don't stop when tolling starts. Just keep moving. Everything will be taken care of if you have a RiverLink account that money comes right out of your account," Peterson said.