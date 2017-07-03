What you need to know about Louisville Waterfront Fourth event

Hundreds celebrate the return of fireworks on the Waterfront on July 4, 2015 (Photo: Renee Murphy)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- This Fourth of July Louisville's Waterfront Park will welcome thousands of people to the riverfront for the Louisville Waterfront Fourth.

There will be games for kids, educational activities, and free live music beginning at 5 p.m.

The event will feature performances by MojoFlo, Dr. Dundiff & Otis Jr., Jenna Dean, The Afrophycisists, and DJ Kaos.

"We'll have miniature golf. We'll have a petting farm, pony rides. You can learn how to drum in a drum circle with drum smart,” Director of Events Ashley Smith said.

The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

For more details on the event, click here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV