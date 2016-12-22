(Photo: Jefferson Mall, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An incident in Jefferson Mall caught on video has received reaction from people across the country. Much of it has been online, some has been in conversations between people who have watched. According to experts the reaction is normal, but there is a right way to make it productive.

"Frankly, I was disturbed that the people stood in line and didn't respond,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said.

O’Connell said what people didn’t do was almost as bad as what that woman did, yelling at other customers, “Go back to wherever the (expletive) you come from lady."

O’Connell said he would have liked to see more people getting involved, and Stephen O’Connor said people should stand up and take action.

"Be realistic about what’s happening. Don't just try to avoid the situation,” O’Connor, who is a psychologist with U of L Physicians, said.

O'Connor said stepping up in that environment can be tough but it’s important. And there’s a right and wrong way to do it.

He said, "Say something, you know. Say it early because problems can escalate quickly, be consistent, and again focus on the behavior don’t focus on anything that people can argue about."

O'Connor said disputing whether or not what the woman was saying was true is a waste of time.

"You can't focus so much on trying to get someone to stop doing something, you can just send the message that what they're doing in unacceptable,” he said.

He said in a situation, like the one in this video, someone needs to get involved before things escalate. It could be the difference between a conversation and an altercation

"It’s good to express how you feel, but if the point you're after is to change someone's view then it’s probably unrealistic,” O’Connor said.

Instead of engaging in arguments online, O’Connor suggests a discussion about what you would have done, if you were a bystander in that position.

"No one really anticipates that something like that is going to happen, but if you can think about it and talk about it up front about what you would hope that you would do, and be able to talk about that with other people and get their input, I think that that is taking a situation that is unfortunate and making it a teachable moment,” O’Connor said.

For O'Connell, it should be a teachable moment that extends into a valuable conversation.

"I would hope that this would be a springboard for conversation for families during the holiday season about what they saw going on here,” he said.

That conversation starting at home, he hopes, will help prevent future incidents like this one.