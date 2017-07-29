What's that plant called? Take a photo and this new app can tell you.
Ever see a flower on a hike and think "That is beautiful, what's it called?" Well there's an app for that now. It's called PlantSnap. You can take a picture of a plant or flower and the app can tell you its name.
KUSA 9:47 AM. EDT July 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lawsuit claims LMPD officer sexually assaulted woman
-
Fandomfest begins amid complaints
-
911 audio: Woman bitten by boa constrictor
-
Jared's Friday evening forecast
-
Continued search for ''His Eminence''
-
Police chase ends in crash in woman's yard
-
Mapping out crime in St. Matthews
-
Longtime St. Matthews Police Chief retiring
-
How to make a pinhole projector
-
Teens arrested after beating, killing 62-year-old man
More Stories
-
U.S. analysts say North Korea's ICBM missile test…Jul 29, 2017, 10:50 a.m.
-
Officer accused of rape in civil lawsuitJul 28, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
-
John Kelly aims to inject discipline into a White…Jul 29, 2017, 6:32 a.m.