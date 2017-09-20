WHAS11 launches partnership with Breckinridge-Franklin Elementary

WBFE, Breckinridge-Franklin Elem. student broadcast (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- WHAS11 is excited to announce a new partnership, this time with Breckinridge-Franklin Elementary on Payne Street near downtown Louisville.

The school is one of kind, it's the only elementary school with a communication magnet in the state of Kentucky.

We kicked off this partnership by attending a special rally.

The school is gearing up for its 2nd annual Walk A Thon, hoping to achieve the PTA's fundraising goal. The event will be held Thursday, October 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the school's campus.

"I went around my neighborhood with my parents and my friends and I went to ask if they were willing to donate to my school," says fourth-grade student Grace Lyan who participated last year.

Seven thousand dollars is needed to repair the stage curtains, which are used for school musicals, awards ceremonies, and graduations.

The fundraising efforts lead by the students, provide a bigger reward than just class prizes.

"How to speak to people, how to introduce themselves, how to make sure that they are safe when they are out and about, how to thank people," says Principal Cathy Bosemer.

Her focus is making sure her students are life ready, not just classroom ready.

WHAS11 is partnering with the school, specifically focusing on its student ran newscast WBFE.

Bosemer said, "Public speaking, journal writing, broadcasting, interviewing other students, performing in musicals, displaying art."

"That made me feel good because we're helping the school," adds Lyan.

Our help along with yours can have a large impact. To donate, make your pledge to help with the stage curtains payable to the Breckinridge Franklin Elementary PTA and mail your check to 1351 Payne Street. Louisville, KY 40206

