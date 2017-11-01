WHAS11 kicks off Movember campaign

(Photo: Movember.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Throughout the month of November WHAS11 will be highlighting stories on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and other men’s health concerns. Prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer in men worldwide and most commonly affects men over the age of 45. Testicular cancer is the most common cancer affecting American men aged 15-34. If detected early, treatment options are available, but knowing what to look for and how to get treated is key.

The Movember Foundation is the leading fundraising organization fighting these diseases, and since 2004 has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for global research and care initiatives through its month-long awareness and fundraising campaigns.

In addition to the stories we’ll be doing, some of us will be participating in the awareness campaigns and we encourage all who are interested to join us. Here’s how it works:

During the month of November men grow mustaches to “change the face of men’s health.” The rules are simple: You begin clean shaven on November 1, set a fundraising goal and grow your mustache until November 30, all the while using it as a conversation starter to discuss topics that are too often overlooked.

If you are unwilling or unable to grow a mustache but are still interested in participating, you can join the Movember Move Challenge. Those participating in the Move Challenge are encouraged to set a distance goal for a month’s worth of physical activity--such as 60 miles of running throughout the month--while raising funds and awareness through your efforts.

If you want to join WHAS11 in the fight against these diseases, head to Movember.com, click on “Get Involved,” create a “Mo Space” and join the WHAS11 team. From there, start sharing your Movember journey with friends and family, start conversations about the cancers men face and raise money to help fund the fight against these diseases. And to make it really easy, the Movember Foundation has an app so you can do it all from your phone.

Thank you for considering joining us in the fight against these diseases.

