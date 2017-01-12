WHAS legend Milton Metz dies at 95

Milton Metz (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It is with great sadness that we report the death of WHAS TV and Radio legend, Milton Metz. He died peacefully in Louisville at the age of 95.

Milton became one of this area's most recognized personalities, first heard on WHAS Radio in 1946. He helped put Channel 11 on the air. In fact, he was one of the first faces you saw on Channel 11 in 1950.

Milton just celebrated his 95th birthday in September in rehab. The WHAS Crusade for Children staff brought him a cake. More than 300 viewers mailed get well cards to him after he had fallen and broken his shoulder in the summer and was in recovery last August. He loved every card and letter, and along the way, he always told me that he was getting wonderful care.

His trailblazing nighttime radio show called “Metz Here” was one of the first nighttime talk shows in the United States. It ran from 1959 to 1993.

He also hosted “Omelet” on WHAS-TV, an interview program that aired before the Noon News on WHAS-TV. He picked Faith Lyles as his co-host.

He retired from WHAS AM in 1993 but kept doing ads for TV and Radio.

He came to Louisville from Columbus, Ohio and married his beloved wife Mimi whom he met in Louisville. She died last April. He is survived by his son Perry Metz.

Funeral arrangements are pending through the Herman Meyer Funeral Home.

RELATED:

(© 2017 WHAS)