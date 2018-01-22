WHAS Crusade unveils design for 65th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The WHAS Crusade for Children kicked off its 65th year by debuting this year’s pin and product design.

Graphic designer Lonnie Walker showed Crusade CEO Dawn Lee this year’s design which will be used on pins, caps and shirts.

The new design features the states of Kentucky and Indiana to reflect the charity’s long ties with the community.

Crusade products featuring the new design will be available within weeks.

For more information visit, http://www.whascrusade.org

