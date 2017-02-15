WHAS Crusade for Children kicks off 64th year with pin design debut

2017 Crusade for Children pin

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The WHAS Crusade for Children is kicking off its 64th year by debuting 2017's pin and product design.

Graphic designer Lonnie Walker showed Crusade CEO Dawn Lee this year's design.

It will be used on pins, caps and shirts.

This new design features the Fleur De Lis and reflects the charity's long ties with the community. Crusade products featuring the new design will be available in the coming weeks. Check the Crusade website here.

The 64th annual WHAS Crusade for Children is set for June 4 and 5.

