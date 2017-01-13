Westport Middle student dies, two weeks after being shot

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two blocks from where their loved one was shot, the family of Abdikidar Mohamed mourned his death. According to police, the 14-year-old was gunned down on Christmas Day and pronounced dead at the hospital two weeks later.

Mohamed’s sister, Frahiya Mohamed, said, "We wasn't expecting him to leave us like this. We thought he was getting better, but I guess not."

Police said the teenager was gunned down near Main and 19th on Christmas Day. He was rushed to University Hospital, where family said they were by his side for the last two weeks while he fought for his life.

"It was a hell. It’s been a hell for us," Mohamed said.

Abdikidar Mohamed died at the hospital Thursday afternoon. It was a reality his family was struggling with Friday morning.

"You see the person today and then the next day they're just gone. It’s really terrible," Mohamed said.

Family said the 14-year-old was a student at Westport Middle School. Born in Kenya, Mohamed and his family moved to the United States 13 years ago.

"He was a good boy. You know? He just hang out with the wrong crowd. That’s what all these young kids are doing out there," Mohamed said.

Mohamed's name is now added to the longest list of criminal homicides in Louisville's history. He was the 118th. At his wake Friday morning, family shared this wasn't the future they wanted for him.

"He had a future. But he had to go. He had to go, now we just got to deal with it and go through it," Mohamed said.



Family said they planned to bury Mohamed Friday afternoon.



Police say there are no suspects in the case.



