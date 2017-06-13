Westport Middle School Orchestra showing love for Louisville in video

The Westport Middle School Orchestra posted a video on its Facebook page playing Journey's "Don't Stop Believing" around popular sites in Louisville. (Photo: Westport Middle School Orchestra Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- One Louisville middle school orchestra is getting a lot of attention online and sharing some love with Louisville in the process.

The Westport Middle School Orchestra posted a video on its Facebook page playing Journey's "Don't Stop Believing" around popular sites in Louisville.

The video features 45 students playing electric violin, cello, bass, drums, guitar, and singing at locations like the Louisville Zoo, Waterfront Park, and Churchill Downs.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has been seen by more than 103,000 people.

The orchestra is currently raising money to buy new instruments, technology, and a trailer to haul equipment.

Right now they still need about three-thousand dollars.

If you'd like to help out, click here.

