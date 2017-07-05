West Louisville restaurants find recipe for success

Sweet Peaches (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The lack of grocery stores has created a boom of sorts for restaurant owners in West Louisville.

It's no secret that West Louisville has become a food desert.

OneWest estimates that people who live here spend around $217 million on outside retail, but that's slowly changing one meal at a time.



"We listened to the community and we heard a lot of people say they wanted a sit-down restaurant,” said Kathie Stoess, a volunteer coordinator at ‘The Table’.

For the last year and a half ‘The Table’ in the Portland neighborhood has been serving up success, even to those that can't afford it.



"If somebody comes in and they don't have any money everybody gets to eat,” said Stoess. “We just ask that they volunteer for a while."



That's helped this restaurant achieve national attention from Food Network star Guy Fieri, as well as the locals.



"The people in the city of Louisville love a mission,” said Stoess. “I think that has been a big thing they like coming here and eating with a purpose."



The Table isn't alone in its mission. Sweet Peaches opened three years ago, and has slowly grown to be a staple in the Russell neighborhood.



"Everybody is looking for something wholesome, something good, and something that they can identify with to eat,” said Pamela Haines, owner of Sweet Peaches.



However, Haines says not everyone here has been receptive to the diner which has had its windows busted on seven separate occasions.



"That has not stopped me,” said Haines. “I'm not going anywhere. You can bust this window, and you can bust that window. I'm going to stay."



While business can always run hot and cold, dish after dish these entrepreneurs hope they can inspire others to take a chance.



"Well if Sweet Peaches can make it maybe I can make it,” said Haines. “It's all a chance. Just take a chance and step out on faith."



"We want more restaurants here,” said Stoess. “The more the merrier."



Business has been so good that Sweet Peaches is opening up a second location, a coffee shop, in the Nia Center in August.

Haines also hopes to expand to a second location once Passport opens down the street.

