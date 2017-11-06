West Clark Schools referndum vote today

Voters ballot close-up (Photo: michaelquirk, Copyright ©2015 Michael Quirk)

The vote to pass a $95 million referendum for the West Clark Community School district will happen today in Indiana.

If passed, the money will fund expansions and renovations for Silver Creek High School, as well as other schools in the West Clark district.

These improvements will fix problems such as a lack of air conditioning in the buildings.

Voting is open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.today, November 7th and voters may only vote in their district.

