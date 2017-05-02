Well-known Louisville business owner killed inside home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investing the murder of two people from a well-known family in west Louisville.

Gene Snyder and Sudella Davis were shot to death in their Chickasaw neighborhood home sometime Monday, according to the coroner.

The well-known Turner family has deep roots in west Louisville. Neighbors describe them as active business owners. Pastors shared the Turners were quick to donate to a good cause.

"All I can say is he was a great man and whoever did it, I'm praying for them”, Reverend Charles Elliott said.



For Reverend Elliott the brutal murder of Gene Turner and his aunt, Sudella Davis, is hard to understand.

"He loved people, he worked with people. And the Turner family has been that way. Always doing what they can to make the community live,” Elliott said.

Credited with building businesses like Club Cedar, and building neighborhoods, like the one he called home in Chickasaw, the name Turner comes with a legacy.

"He's been an inspiration to the neighborhood really,” Margaret Stroud, who lives next door, said.

But that same neighborhood is now in mourning. After learning what happened inside the Rosewell Avenue home that the two people called home.

"I don’t know when it happened, or what. But I did notice when I got up and his window was broke. I said ‘he ain't never had that shade up or the window broke,’” Stroud said.

Police believe someone forced their way into the Turner home and then shot the pair to death. A neighbor pointed out a broken window, and said she didn’t notice it until after she learned of their death.

Stroud said, "Usually I'm the kind that you know, you hear a little noise and then you jump up and peak out the window. I didn't hear a thing. Not one thing.”

No one seems to know who want to harm Turner and his aunt or why, only saying the community has lost one of its best.

"We're living in a sad time,” Elliott said.

Stroud added, "They've done so much for the community”.

LMPD officials report they have no suspects at this time.

© 2017 WHAS-TV