Welfare check turns into 2-county police chase

LMPD police lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a welfare check turned into a police chase across two counties, leaving two people shot.

According to police it all started at a Dollar General in Sellersburg, Ind., when a woman called 911 saying her friend may be in danger.

When police arrived they say the suspect, 24-year-old Evan Payne, fought back against officers.



Police attempted to use their taser on Payne but the suspect kept fighting. That’s when an officer shot the suspect in the arm.



The suspect then took off, leading police on a chase throughout southern Indiana, across the river, racing through downtown Louisville and then back into Clark county.

"We have a great working relationship with all agencies in the area and this just kind of goes to show you how much all agencies are willing to chip in and try to apprehend a suspect,” said Scottie Maples of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Payne is at Clark Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He will face multiple charges

The officer who shot Payne is on paid leave.

