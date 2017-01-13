Weird Al releasing all albums in set

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--For everyone out there who loves some of the wacky and goofy spoof songs from Weird Al Yankovic, you are in luck.

Every parody song from Amish Paradise to I love Rocky Road will be included in the 14-album career-spanning collection on either records or CDs.

Whether you spend $475 or $200, each set comes in an accordion, modeled off of the Grammy winner's own signature instrument.

Fans can order the set until the end of February but the collection will not be shipped until fall of 2017.

